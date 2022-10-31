Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 69,400 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. DT Midstream accounts for about 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of DT Midstream worth $79,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.12. 10,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.