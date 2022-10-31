Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,300 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Sempra worth $59,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 27.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,550. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

