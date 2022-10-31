Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $94,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.84. 46,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

