Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Underperform

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

