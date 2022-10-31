Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $69.62.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.55%.

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $389,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 51.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.