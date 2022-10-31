KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

KMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 53,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,861. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in KemPharm by 19.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 162.7% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in KemPharm by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 302,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

