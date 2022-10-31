Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. 1,170,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after buying an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after buying an additional 108,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

