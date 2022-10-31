Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €565.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €565.00 ($576.53) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Kering Stock Down 1.6 %

Kering stock opened at €463.75 ($473.21) on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €487.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €500.90.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

