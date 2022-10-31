Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,677. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

