Kevin H. Rhodes Sells 5,703 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

