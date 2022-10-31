Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC remained flat at $4.38 on Monday. 14,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

