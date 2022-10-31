KeyCorp Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $295.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

