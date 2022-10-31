Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.94 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. 147,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,117. Kforce has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 115.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

