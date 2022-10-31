Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $5,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimball International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

