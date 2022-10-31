Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Kimball International Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 93,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.88.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
