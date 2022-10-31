Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

Kin (KIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Kin has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $356,733.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011980 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.81 or 0.31299434 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000390 BTC.
Kin Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,982,205,856,150 tokens. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
