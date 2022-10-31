KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at KINS Technology Group

In other news, major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of KINS Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,616.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 848.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of KINZ remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Monday. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. KINS Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

