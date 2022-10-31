Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 827,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,471. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

