KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 420,293 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.01.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAHC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

