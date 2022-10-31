KLA (KLAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $318.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $325.00.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $355.00.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $355.00.

10/14/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $430.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $358.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

