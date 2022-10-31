KLA (KLAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $318.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $325.00.
- 10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $355.00.
- 10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $355.00.
- 10/14/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $430.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $358.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.
KLA Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
