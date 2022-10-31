Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 597.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $28.05 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

