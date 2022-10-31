Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 597.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $28.05 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $47.40.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.