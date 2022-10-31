KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

KRMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 19,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading

