KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 188,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.
KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
KRMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 19,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.96.
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORU Medical Systems (KRMD)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.