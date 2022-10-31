K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €27.00 ($27.55) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/17/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €21.00 ($21.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €29.00 ($29.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/10/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.50 ($45.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/5/2022 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €20.00 ($20.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.46 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €22.25 ($22.70). 607,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.46 and its 200-day moving average is €24.08. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.41 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

