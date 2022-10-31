Kujira Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.56 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Kujira has a market capitalization of $92.56 million and $58,922.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.95 or 0.31408038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012267 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 92,832,527 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.03721424 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56,834.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

