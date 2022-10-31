Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

