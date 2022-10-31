Laboratory Co. of America (LH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00.

10/28/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $270.00.

10/12/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,857. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

