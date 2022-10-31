Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
