Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

