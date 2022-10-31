Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.23. 917,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,434. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after buying an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 90.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 390,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,542,000 after acquiring an additional 378,374 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $43,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

