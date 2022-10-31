Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.85 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp
In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
