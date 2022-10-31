Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SPHQ opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

