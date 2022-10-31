Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 246 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,794,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 842,449 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $52.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96.

