Larson Financial Group LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $96.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

