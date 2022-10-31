Larson Financial Group LLC Has $499,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

