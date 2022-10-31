Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 573.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 84,031 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 300,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,956,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,784,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.12 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.