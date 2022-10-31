Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 216.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

