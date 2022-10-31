Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 17,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,486,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.