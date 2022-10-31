Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.74 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

