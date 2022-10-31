Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $2.21 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.04. 38,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

