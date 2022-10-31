Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. HP makes up about 3.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.70. 51,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

