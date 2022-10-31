Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 204,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,016,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,505. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

