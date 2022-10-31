Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth $63,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

