LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.10. 439,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LHC Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in LHC Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

