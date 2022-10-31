Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

