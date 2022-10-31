Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,711,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,990,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGDTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 39,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

