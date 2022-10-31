Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBSR remained flat at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.