Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS LBSR remained flat at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.