Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $111.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

