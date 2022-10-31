Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.93-12.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.91. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.93-$12.03 EPS.

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

LIN stock traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.80. 2,249,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

