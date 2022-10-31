Linear Price Up 0.1% This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.10 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.75 or 0.31406266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012260 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

