Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 269,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Lion Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of LIOPF opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.04. Lion has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Get Lion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.