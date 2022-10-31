Litecoin Cash Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $70.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,303,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,251,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00278262 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $111.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
