loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
loanDepot Stock Performance
LDI remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.89.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
